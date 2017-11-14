Seahawks will talk to NFL officials Wednesday in concussion protocol investigation

Getty Images

The Seahawks will talk to NFL officials Wednesday as part of the league’s investigation into how the team handled concussion protocol with Russell Wilson.

Referee Walt Anderson sent the Seahawks quarterback to the sideline after Arizona’s Karlos Dansby hit Wilson in the chin in the third quarter of last week’s game. Wilson missed only one play, raising questions about whether the team followed concussion protocol.

The league said Friday it would have a “thorough” review of what transpired, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects a decision in the next few days.

“We are cooperating with them, and there is some stuff again tomorrow, and we are just doing the work we need to get all the information,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Carroll wouldn’t go into detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

“I need to see what they think about that,” Carroll said when asked if the team properly evaluated Wilson. “I just know what I was told during the game, and we are going to unveil all of that and talk our way through it and [with the] referee and all that and figure it out. So I really can’t give you any details right now. But we should know more in a couple days I think.”

Wilson said after the game he was not concussed and quickly proved it. He added that doctors checked him again after the series, which was two more plays.