Tuesday morning one-liners

The streaker from Sunday’s Bills game has been charged with lewdness.

An attempt to diagnose what’s wrong with the Dolphins run defense.

Sunday night was a good one for the Patriots cornerbacks.

The Jets will be trying to fix their offensive line play during the bye week.

A week off benefitted some injured Ravens players.

The Bengals offense has been lacking in the second half of games.

DeShone Kizer isn’t interested in LeBron James’ thoughts about who should be the Browns quarterback.

CB Coty Sensabaugh is confident he can step in for Joe Haden in the Steelers secondary.

The Texans don’t know if they’ll have WR Will Fuller this week.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett is getting the same kind of protection that Andrew Luck was getting when he was last in the lineup.

The Jaguars looked at some long snappers.

Running loose with the ball hurt Titans WR Corey Davis against the Bengals.

Will a simpler game plan help the Broncos?

Rookie WR Jehu Chesson is seeing more time for the Chiefs.

What did Sunday’s loss teach us about the Chargers?

Charting the Raiders’ playoff odds.

A critique of the Cowboys’ approach to building offensive line depth.

How long will Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s vote of confidence last?

Said Eagles DT Timmy Jernigan of his contract extension, “I’m definitely going to make them proud and show them they made the right decision.”

Sunday’s touchdown wasn’t the first one-handed catch by Redskins WR Maurice Harris.

Sacks of Bears QB Mitch Trubisky are on the rise.

How does the playoff picture look for the Lions?

Packers RB Jamaal Williams may be looking at a big jump in playing time.

The Vikings offense is thriving under coordinator Pat Shurmur.

There’s plenty of confidence in Falcons RB Tevin Coleman.

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly had Monday night’s biggest defensive highlight.

Saints DT Sheldon Rankins showed Nick Fairley‘s on his mind with his sack dance.

Is Jon Gruden returning to the Buccaneers a better idea in theory than in reality?

Signs of a slowdown are hard to find when looking at Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald.

The Rams are guarding against looking too far ahead.

Sunday’s win was the first time in over a year that the 49ers didn’t allow a sack.

TE Jimmy Graham is having his best run since joining the Seahawks.