Week 10 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 14, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
1. Eagles (8-1; last week No. 1): Chaz Green gives Eagles fans good feelings for Sunday night, albeit bad memories of Winston Justice.

2. Patriots (7-2; No. 2): The only question left for the balance of the regular season is whether they’ll win the AFC Championship at home or on the road.

3. Steelers (7-2; No. 3): Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t like Thursday football. Some Steelers often act like they’re allergic to Sunday football.

4. Rams (7-2; No. 4): If they keep winning games, maybe the stadium will get to 75-percent capacity.

5. Vikings (7-2; No. 5): The movie is getting good, but longstanding Vikings fans know how it will end.

6. Saints (7-2; No. 6): They dumped beer on Mark Ingram‘s face in Buffalo. What happens when he jumps in to the stands in a weed-legal state?

7. Chiefs (6-3; No. 7): Unbeatable coming out of the bye, they’re wasting that bump this year on the one-win Giants.

8. Seahawks (6-3; No. 8): Russell Wilson‘s one-man band can only play so many tunes.

9. Panthers (7-3; No. 9): After the first five minutes of any Panthers game, it’s obvious whether they’ll win or lose.

10. Jaguars (6-3; No. 12): This Jekyll-and-Hyde team has been more Jekyll in recent weeks. Or is it Hyde?

11. Lions (5-4; No. 15): The NFC North crown is still largely riding on a Thanksgiving visit from the Vikings.

12. Falcons (5-4; No. 16): The perfect cure for a Super Bowl hangover is Adrian Clayborn playing like Derrick Thomas, for more than one game.

13. Titans (6-3; No. 14): Dick LeBeau may know a thing or two about what it takes to get under Ben Roethlisberger’s thin skin.

14. Cowboys (5-4; No. 10): The season is close to falling apart for the Cowboys, and that may be the least of Jerry Jones’ problems.

15 Washington (4-5; No. 11): If they can somehow win enough games to get to the playoffs, they could win a couple of games when they get there.

16. Bills (5-4; No. 13): Against the Saints, three yards and a cloud of dust became 10 yards and a crowd of Bills defensive players laying on the ground.

17. Raiders (4-5; No. 17):  With a return Mexico City, it may eventually be easier to list the cities in which the Raiders haven’t played home games.

18. Ravens (4-5; No. 18): The best evidence of this team’s current lack of relevance? They had a bye week, and no one noticed.

19. Chargers (3-6; No. 19): They should replace the lightning bolts on the helmets with a horseshoe on one side and a hand grenade on the other.

20. Packers (5-4; No. 27): Brett Hundley‘s hamstring may keep the Joe Houlian-Hallahan-O’Callaghan-Callahan era close to commencing.

21. Jets (4-6; No. 20): The fact that they’re still alive with Thanksgiving approaching is one of the most amazing stories of the season.

22. Dolphins (4-5; No. 21): The glass is half full, of nothing.

23. Cardinals (4-5; No. 22): Yes, Blaine Gabbert remains employed by the NFL — and he apparently will be playing on Sunday.

24. Buccaneers (3-6; No. 29): They’re not booing, they’re chanting Gruden. Which is actually worse for Dirk Koetter.

25. Bengals (3-6; No. 23): I’m not saying Marvin Lewis threw Jeremy Hill under the bus. But Hill caught in the axle of a large vehicle designed to transport small children to school, and Marvin’s arms are curiously extended.

26. Texans (3-6; No. 24): How about direct snaps to Lamar Miller, Alfred Blue, and D'Onta Foreman?

27. Bears (3-6; No. 25): “Crazy like a Fox” suddenly has taken on a different meaning.

28. Broncos (3-6; No. 26): John Fox got fired for a lot less than this.

29. Colts (3-7; No. 28): Is there any quarterback injury that the Colts haven’t screwed up this decade?

30. 49ers (1-9; No. 30): The friends and family confines of Levi’s Stadium finally gave the paying customers something to justify their decision to not stay home and watch bowling.

31. Giants (1-8; No. 31): By not firing Ben McAdoo, ownership blew a great chance to make fans think that they know what they’re doing, if only for a day.

32. Browns (0-9; No. 32): Rich Kotite is starting to feel sorry for Hue Jackson.

  15 Washington (4-5; No. 11): If they can somehow win enough games to get to the playoffs, they could win a couple of games when they get there.

    I don’t know – that seems to be spoken with a highly illogical voice.

  6. No way in hell should the Steelers be ranked ahead of the triple juggernaut known as Rams/Vikings/Saints. Rank those three teams as you wish, but I’m already starting to think that the Patriots shouldn’t be ranked above them either.

  9. Rams @ Vikings… Game of the Week.

    Both 7-2
    Old School Defensive Genius vs Up and Coming Offensive Genius
    Keenum vs Old Team that replaced him with draft pick
    Best Fan Base in NFL vs The worst fan base

  16. Yeah every week I sit await for the rug to be pulled our from under me and have the usual Vikings collapse. It is almost destined to happen and yeah you are right…we know the ending all too well…lol

  17. Saints are the #2 team in the NFC according to the NFL itself, but don’t let the NFL sway you from where they should ACTUALLY be. #4. #5 (like they were last week) at the very least.

  18. I don’t really have an issue with the top 10 but I wouldn’t have the Steelers at 3 after a very uninspiring comeback win over Indy. I think you could make a case for the Pats,Rams,Vikings, or Saints being at #2. All have been playing lights out.

  19. Please keep ripping the Vikings, Florio, so they’ll keep winning.

    If you want to throw some shade at a team, you should be picking on the Steelers, who know that there is absolutely no way they’re getting by the Patriots in the playoffs because Tomlin can’t figure out how to keep the Patriot offense under 35 points. Talk about a story we’ve seen before….

  21. 13worldchampioinships says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    texans 3-6
    giants 1-8
    cardinals 4-5
    49esr 1-9
    colts 3-7

    5 of the 7 Rams wins. They haven’t earned the #4 spot yet.
    __________

    Bucs 3-6
    Bears 3-6
    Packers (pffft)
    Ravens 4-5
    Browns 0-9
    Redskins 4-5

    6 of the 7 Vikings wins. You can play that game with any team. You can only play who’s on your schedule. But the Vikings beat the Saints and the Rams beat the Cowboys and Jaguars, so there are good wins too. Note that the Rams have won their last three by an average of 28.7 points. I don’t care who you’re playing, that’s pretty good.

  24. I don’t believe that you can even suggest the road to the AFC goes through New England. It is a weak conference, and a perennially weak Division, I get that. But the Patriots aren’t playing anyone (Denver? Really?) whereas the Steelers at least have some competitive wins out there. They beat the 7-2 Vikings and the Lions and the Chiefs. While NE lost to the Chiefs (badly), and has a handful of close and not so close games against under 500 teams. No comparison. Meanwhile the NFC is rolling – Rams, Eagles, NOLA, Panthers. Any one of those teams should be above the AFC in 2017. I’d put Pittsburgh over the Pats for SOS and I would easily put four NFC teams higher.

  25. In Teddy We Trust says:
    November 14, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    5. Vikings (7-2; No. 5): The movie is getting good, but longstanding Vikings fans know how it will end.
    _________

    I wish I could argue with that.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Some things never change. The Vikings win a few games and Teddy dabbles with sanity.

