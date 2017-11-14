Week 10 ratings decline over same week in 2016

Posted by Mike Florio on November 14, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
ESPN acquired Monday Night Football in 2006. And of all the games televised by ESPN since then, Monday night’s game between the Dolphins and Panthers generated the fourth lowest rating.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, the game generated a 6.2-percent rating, down 21 percent from last year’s Week 10 game between the Bengals and the Giants.

It’s another ominous sign for an embattled league, now that 2017 games are being compared to 2016 games that came after the election, when ratings increased. For all Week 10 windows, ratings dropped in comparison to 2016, with Sunday Night Football on NBC down 19.6 percent and the nationally-televised Cowboys-Falcons game down 18 percent for FOX.

As to the Sunday games, the comparisons from 2016 were Seahawks-Patriots in the evening and Steelers-Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET, so that may have something to do with the size of the drop.

This week could see better numbers, given the quality of the games to be played on the biggest platforms. NBC has the Titans and Steelers on Thursday night. CBS will present the Patriots and Raiders from Mexico City at 4:25 p.m. ET. Sunday night’s game has the Eagles visiting the Cowboys, and on Monday night the Falcons face the Seahawks in Seattle on ESPN.

  1. Its because of the commercials. No one cares about these entitled athletes kneeling. It’s the commercials. Commercials are new to football, so it’s obviously the change agent.

  4. I must have seen the Facebook meme calling for boycott of the NFL for Veteran’s Day over 50 times. I’m sure it has nothing to do with the kneeling. Carry on…

  5. If the ratings decline was just because of one issue, the NFL might be able to hire some one competent enough to address the issue. I think the ratings problem is far more complex than that.

    Only time will tell if the NFL is willing to do whatever it takes to increase ratings.

  6. And yes, I also watched far less football this past week than last. I watched my team’s game and nothing more. I love football, but I won’t watch a league that condones overt racism and disrespect to our flag and to our police- and yes, black lives matter is racist as is a raised fist in the air by a black man – no different than a nazi salute by a white man.

  7. its gonna decine as the season progresses, until playoffs. As teams perform poorly, all the bandwagoners go do other things on Sundays. For instance even in smaller markets like NO, their fanbase increase when they are doing well, cant offset a 1 win New York team. Happens every year. Y A W N

  8. It’s also player antics. On many professionalism has been lost… childish displays and self aggrandizing is the norm.

    That’s why COLLEGE football will remain King. Very little of that garbage. More professional… than many of the Professionals.

    The money must push brains and common sense out their ears.

  9. I think the anthem protests pushed some fans away, me included to a degree. I started watching more college and I think it is better football and more entertaining. The NFL has became a show of the refs and the complications of the rules.

  11. Everyone can stand for the rest of the season and it will be too little, too late. You have shown the fans who you are and the fans went elsewhere.

  12. Odd. I wonder what’s causing the ratings decline. I see lots of articles here about controversial subjects, but surely any of those items aren’t it, right?

