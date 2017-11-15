A.J. Bouye lands AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Jaguars brought in cornerback A.J. Bouye as a free agent this offseason in hopes that he’d bolster a roster that would get the team back to a winning record in 2017.

So far, so good on that front. The Jaguars are 6-3 and Bouye’s play is a big reason why they will be taking a three-game winning streak with them to Cleveland this Sunday.

With the Jaguars and Chargers tied at 17 in overtime, Bouye intercepted a Philip Rivers pass near midfield and returned it inside the 5-yard-line to set up Josh Lambo‘s game-winning field goal. Bouye had three tackles during the game as well, but it was that interception that made him the choice as the AFC defensive player of the week.

The pick was Bouye’s third of the year and his partnership with Jalen Ramsey in the secondary is one of the reasons why the Jaguars have allowed the fewest points in the league through the first 10 weeks.