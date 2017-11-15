Aaron Rodgers takes snaps from trainer in practice

Posted by Charean Williams on November 15, 2017, 4:21 PM EST
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t act like a man ready to shut it down for the season. The Packers quarterback took snaps from a trainer and whipped a towel in a throwing motion during Wednesday’s practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

It marked the first time Rodgers did something during the portion of practice open to the media in the four weeks since he fractured his right collarbone. He worked on cardio and agility drills and simulated snaps from under center and in the shotgun.

Some of his rehab work involved his throwing motion in his attempt to maintain range of motion.

The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve Oct. 20, five days after his injury. He becomes eligible to start practicing six weeks from that date and eligible to play again two weeks after that.               

Rodgers last spoke to reporters Nov. 3, offering no guarantees that he would return in 2017. He said many factors would play into whether he plays again this season.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Aaron Rodgers takes snaps from trainer in practice

  1. “Many factors” being whether or not the Packers have managed to find their way into playoff contention without him. At this point that doesn’t seem very likely, but I suppose it makes sense to prepare for that scenario just in case.

  3. It marked the first time Rodgers did something during the portion of practice open to the media in the four weeks since he fractured his right collarbone.

    He becomes eligible to start practicing six weeks from that date and eligible to play again two weeks after that.
    ———————————
    If he’s not eligible to practice yet, why is he practicing with a trainer at PRACTICE?

    Violation of the IR rules?????????

  4. Excellent news. Arod will be back in no time. If Hundley can squeeze a couple of solid weeks out in the easier part of the sched, the Pack is in a pretty sweet spot going into the last quarter of the season to keep the leagues longest playoff streak intact.

  8. Why would Vikings react badly if Rodgers comes back?
    MN has beaten Rodgers 3 of the last times they have played him

    Including just 2 years ago in Week 17 at Green Bay on National TV with the division title on the line!
    Much like this year…Week 16 matchup in Green Bay, with the division title probably on the line

  9. wib22 says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm
    Imagine the vikings fans reaction if he come back this season.
    ————————————
    No need to imagine. We all know he is eligible to come back and we expect it if GB is still in the playoff hunt.

  10. It marked the first time Rodgers did something during the portion of practice open to the media in the four weeks since he fractured his right collarbone.

    He becomes eligible to start practicing six weeks from that date and eligible to play again two weeks after that.
    ———————————
    If he’s not eligible to practice yet, why is he practicing with a trainer at PRACTICE?

    Violation of the IR rules?????????

    —————————–

    He is rehabbing not practicing. Big difference. He will rehab with trainers notice that the trainer was simulating snapping the ball.
    REHAB or RELAX bud

  11. Why would Vikings react badly if Rodgers comes back?
    ——-
    Probably because over the last 16 games between the two teams, the Vikings have only won 4 of them.

  12. wallabear says:
    November 15, 2017 at 4:32 pm
    Tony Romo once played with a not-yet-healed broken collarbone.
    —————-
    Tony also doesn’t have SB ring

  14. He is rehabbing not practicing. Big difference. He will rehab with trainers notice that the trainer was simulating snapping the ball.
    REHAB or RELAX bud
    ——————-
    That’s fine. I was just wondering. The words in the story suggest otherwise.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!