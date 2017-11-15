Adrian Clayborn named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Honestly, Adrian Clayborn should have to share this one, specifically with Chaz Green and Byron Bell.

The Falcons defensive end was named NFC defensive player of the week, after his six-sack outburst against the Cowboys backup left tackles.

Clayborn now has eight sacks this season and 28.5 sacks in seven seasons, meaning more than a fifth of his career output came last week.

The Falcons aren’t going to apologize for it, as they have plenty of issues for the moment. But getting what is literally a career day from an unexpected source was still nice, for a reeling team.