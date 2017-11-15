Anthony Hitchens will try to replace Sean Lee at weakside linebacker

Getty Images

Anthony Hitchens wants to be the best version of . . . Sean Lee he can be.

The Cowboys play three games in an 11-day span, beginning with Sunday night’s showdown with the Eagles, and Lee could miss all three with a hamstring injury. That will force Hitchens to slide from middle linebacker to weakside linebacker. Jaylon Smith and Justin Durant will share middle linebacker duties.

“The difference is where your eyes are,” Hitchens said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “Every play you’re keying a guy; you’re keying a tight end, keying a running back. It’s just different plays and different positions where your eyes are. Throughout the week, I’ve just got to work with Sean, if he’s not playing, and ask him what does he see on this play or this formation.”

Hitchens has made 36 tackles, including five for loss, in five games this season. He missed the start of the season after fracturing the tibial plateau in his right leg.

He returned to replace Smith as the starter at middle linebacker. Now, the Cowboys’ most versatile linebacker will (try to) replace Lee, the defense’s only All-Pro, captain and signal-caller.

“Communication is huge, getting the guys lined up, and I’m going to be the guy making the calls if [Lee’s] not,” Hitchens said. “I just try my best to imitate him and get everyone lined up. He’s going to help me throughout the week. At the end of the day, if he’s out, I’ve got to step up and play the Sean Lee role.”