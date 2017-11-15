Ben McAdoo awaits “greatest opportunity of my life”

Getty Images

Ben McAdoo has essentially received the Glengarry Glen Ross threat to his ongoing employment, and McAdoo appears determined to at least go home with a set of steak knives.

Addressing the media two days after ownership made it clear that they’ll make a decision about his future after the 1-8 Giants conclude their 16-game regular season, McAdoo showed the kind of resolve his players recently haven’t.

“It’s probably the greatest opportunity of my life, these next 7 weeks,” McAdoo said. “A lot of doubt out there, whether it’s in the building or not, but there’s doubt definitely on the outside. So we have a chance to flip the script the last seven weeks.”

Yes, Coach. There’s a lot of doubt on the outside. Because, in a season with presumption of postseason play, you’ve lost eight of nine games. And because your team seemingly quit on you, both against the Rams and against the 49ers. The doubt on the outside has been earned.

McAdoo also said that the team had a “long, hard honest meeting” on Wednesday morning, including “open conversations, some hard talk, some plain talk, some simple talk,” along with film review and “brutal” honesty.

That honest could lead to different players playing.

“There’s a possibility there’ll be some changes,” McAdoo said regarding the lineup. “I want us to play better. Our desire to finish has to improve.”

McAdoo claims to have a strong desire to finish the season better than it started. The first opportunity comes Sunday, against the Chiefs, who happen to be one of the better teams in the league.