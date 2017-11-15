Ben Roethlisberger on his play: Wins are all that matter

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on track for his lowest passer rating, touchdown percentage and completion percentage since 2008, but he said on Tuesday that he’s not paying attention to anything other than the final score of games.

Roethlisberger was specifically talking about last Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Colts, which saw him struggle through the first half before rallying to lead the Steelers back from 17-3 down in the final two quarters, but the message he sent could apply to every week of the season.

“I couldn’t tell you what I did,” Roethlisberger said, via Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I know I threw an interception. I know I threw for two touchdowns. That’s it. But I know we won the game. Honestly, isn’t that all that matters? Whether it’s pretty or ugly, don’t championship teams find a way to win the game no matter what? We’ve talked in the past that we haven’t found a way to win those games against teams that, on paper, we’re supposed to beat. Well, we won this one.”

Four straight wins and a 7-2 record that has the Steelers comfortably ahead in the AFC North makes it a lot easier to focus on the destination rather than the journey. Should they keep it going against the Titans on Thursday, they’ll have an extended break to continue sending those messages before they have to try to run the streak to six.