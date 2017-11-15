Bills bench Tyrod Taylor, will start Nathan Peterman

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 15, 2017, 9:45 AM EST
The struggling Bills have made a change at quarterback.

Bills‏ head coach Sean McDermott announced this morning that Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback on Sunday and Tyrod Taylor will go to the bench.

“We are in the playoff hunt and we are always focused on becoming the best team possible. We were made for better than 5-4,” McDermott said.

McDermott benched Taylor for Peterman late in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Saints, and Peterman played reasonably well, although that was in garbage time, and after the game McDermott said he was sticking with Taylor. Apparently a few days of thought led to McDermott changing his mind.

The Bills got off to a hot start this season but have been blown out two weeks in a row, first to the Jets and then on Sunday to the Saints. Taylor has hardly been to blame for all of it — the Bills’ defense has struggled mightily as well — but he bears enough of the blame that McDermott wants to see what the young backup can do. On Sunday in Los Angeles, Peterman will start against the Chargers.

48 responses to “Bills bench Tyrod Taylor, will start Nathan Peterman

  2. This will satisfy a small group of fans, but I don’t think Peterman is ready for the big time. We will see, I guess. #stillonteamtyrod

  3. We have to see what this kid has, in order to determine if a QB needs to be selected in the draft. Smart move…this is a win-win, short-term and long-term. Not the same old Bills!

  9. This is a good move. Taylor’s play has been miserable and any other team would have benched him by now. Week after week he looks like a rookie, failing to see open WR’s, holding the ball too long, and checking down for little or no gain. He doesn’t seem to be getting any better and may have peaked. Peterman has looked sharp. The offense could use a jump start.

  13. McDermott is pointing this team in the right direction. However there is still a lot of work to be done to distance himself, and the team, from the dumpster fire that Ryan had created.

  15. About time. The writing was on the wall when the Bills went out and got Benjamin. Clay was back. Benjamin was active. And is all you could muster was 57 yards, even when the Saints clearly “gave up” in the third, yet somehow Peterman comes in and out preforms your day in just a couple of drives. 250 yards this week, book it.

  16. Interesting to see them bench Taylor – the defense seemed more to blame. Once you get into a hole as they did against the Saints, their run options are limited and they’re forced to throw every play. Taylor is not the guy to be heaving the ball down the field and let’s face it, he has no deep threats. I’m indifferent to this season, as most of the players currently on the roster will be gone soon. However, it seems like they have the coach and GM of the future, the players to be named later.

  17. This decision shows the dysfunction in the Bills organization. They panic…….

    He has a young team around him….

    In his time as the starter….. he has done good things.

    Buffalo Bills records[edit]
    Highest completion percentage in single game (91.7%)[29]
    Most rushing yards by Bills quarterback in single game (79)[30]
    Most rushing yards by Bills quarterback in single season (580)[31]
    Most consecutive pass attempts without an interception in Bills history (222)[32]
    Longest run by a Bills quarterback (49)[33]
    Most career rushing yards by a Bills quarterback (1,269)[34]

    Changing QB’s mid stream now when your Defense is quitting…..well as I said they panic.

  19. But my question is: WHICH QB just got you over .500 — to your current season record of 5-4? With Tyrod, Bills beat Denver(Sept 24), Atlanta (Oct 1) and Oakland (Oct 29), man.
    W-T-F???

  21. Tyrod has some skills, but it’s a passing league and he cannot read defenses well enough or pass accurately enough on a consistent basis to threaten the league’s best teams.

    May as well see what Mr. Peterman can do.

  22. .
    The Bills are throwing Peterman to the wolves, as their next three are:

    @Chargers

    @Chiefs

    Patriots

    Good luck, Mr Peterman. You’re going to need it.
    .

  24. Maybe they see the Rams dominating with Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins in their lineup. Maybe they realize they got rid of the wrong guys. Pretty soon Reggie Ragland and Ron Darby will be in the Pro Bowl, and then it’s really going to get weird.

  25. “Wow. Could be Peterman vs Clemens if Rivers doesn’t play. EPIC.”
    ______________

    Made all the better by the fact there’ll be as many fans in attendance as a small high school draws in Texas. Only the Texas people want to be there while half these fans will be there on company tickets that were given out Friday afternoon to keep them from going unused. ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE.

  28. Have to evaluate what you have before next draft. Though this sounds more of a front office move than a coaching one.

  29. Wow, quick hook. I am not a Bills fan, but prior to the poor New Orleans showing, his comp% was 72.5% and 74.1% with 5 TD’s 0 INT and 1 fumble against NYJ and OAK. To me it screams “I drafted Peterman, so he had better play”

  31. “Ohh, I’m exhausted. I’ve been on this street a thousand times. It’s never looked so strange. The faces … so cold. In the distance, a fan is crying. Playoffless … a Bills fan perhaps. My back aches, my heart aches .. but my QB, my QB is resilient! Thank God I took off my Tyrod Taylor and put on my Nathan Peterman!”

  32. Defense gives up 6 rushing touchdowns, including a long run to 38 year-old Drew Brees, 300 yards rushing, no sacks, no QB hurries, no QB hits so you change quarterbacks. Here’s a rather disturbing irony…Steve Spagnola former Eagles DC goes to be HC in St. Louis and flames out quickly. Sean McDermott former Eagles DC goes to Buffalo to be HC and has literally lit the flame to his way out the door. Defense gives up that much and the focus is on the QB. No wonder they can’t win.

  33. Anyone saying tyrod shouldn’t be benched has not watched the bills play, and only looks at stat lines. TYROD has been garbage. Absolute garbage. 6 straight drives of 4 plays or less against the saints. Get out of here with that.

  35. On behalf of Broncos fans, I’d like to thank the incompetent Bills coach. Now Elway will get to choose between Taylor and Cousins as the next QB instead of just blindly overpaying Cousins due to a lack of other options. Only the Bills are dumb enough to bench their starter during their best season in years and hand it over to an inexperienced kid, who will predictably ruin their season.

  38. Fools!

    Remember that moment when Cleveland yanked Hoyer for Manziel? That moment when they were actually in the playoff hunt, having the best season in ages, but it wasn’t good enough for them? And how they’ve been completely dreadful ever since?

    That is this moment for the Bills. A team building from nowhere whose ownership thinks they should be an instant top team. A case of the yips over sticking with a QB is the knife in so many hopeless franchises.

  39. They pay the coaches and GM’s the big bucks to make decisions like this. Let’s see how it works out. Taylor might be better suited to come of the bench, and in the long run, even if this move is short lived, it could light the fire under the team that’s needed.

  42. Bills fans ought to file a class action lawsuit against the team for eighteen straight years of emotional distress.

  43. According to ESPN NFL Player Passing Statistics – 2017 as of today:

    Tyrod Taylor passer rating — 16th at 91.4
    Big Ben passer rating — 24th at 83.8

    That’s just how good Big Ben is.

  45. “We are in the playoff hunt and we are always focused on becoming the best team possible.” Thanks, McDermott. I needed a good laugh.

  48. i think of Taylor as a mid level QB, in this day and age where apparently there arent 32 QB in the whole country worthy of starting, that should be enough.

