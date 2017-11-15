Bills bench Tyrod Taylor, will start Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

The struggling Bills have made a change at quarterback.

Bills‏ head coach Sean McDermott announced this morning that Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback on Sunday and Tyrod Taylor will go to the bench.

“We are in the playoff hunt and we are always focused on becoming the best team possible. We were made for better than 5-4,” McDermott said.

McDermott benched Taylor for Peterman late in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Saints, and Peterman played reasonably well, although that was in garbage time, and after the game McDermott said he was sticking with Taylor. Apparently a few days of thought led to McDermott changing his mind.

The Bills got off to a hot start this season but have been blown out two weeks in a row, first to the Jets and then on Sunday to the Saints. Taylor has hardly been to blame for all of it — the Bills’ defense has struggled mightily as well — but he bears enough of the blame that McDermott wants to see what the young backup can do. On Sunday in Los Angeles, Peterman will start against the Chargers.