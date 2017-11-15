Brett Hundley to fully participate in practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Brett Hundley tweaked his hamstring in last Sunday’s victory over the Bears, but it continues to look like the injury will provide little to no obstacle to his presence in the lineup this weekend.

Initial reports were that Hundley would be fine and nothing’s changed on that front. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that Hundley will be a full participant in the team’s Wednesday practice.

Barring a further problem with the hamstring or some other practice injury, that leaves Hundley right on track to start against the Ravens at Lambeau Field.

Hundley has made progress in each of his last two starts after a rough go against the Saints in Week Seven and was 18-of-25 for 212 yards and a touchdown last weekend.