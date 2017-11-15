Briefly traded, Jeremy Lane back in starting role after Richard Sherman injury

Getty Images

If everything had gone to plan, the Seattle Seahawks wouldn’t have Jeremy Lane on the roster to help fill the hole created by the loss of Richard Sherman to an Achilles tear.

But a failed physical with the Houston Texans returned Lane to Seattle and has put him in a position to start with Sherman out for the season.

“It’s crazy how things worked out with me being traded, coming back and I’ve got an opportunity to start now so I’m excited,” Lane said.

A thigh bruise against the Texans ultimately led to Lane failing a physical as a part of the Seahawks’ acquisition of Duane Brown two weeks ago. The trade was adjusted with Lane returning to Seattle and different draft compensation moving between the two teams to complete the deal.

“We are very fortunate to have Jeremy Lane with us and ready to play,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “And now, Shaq (Griffin) has become a starter, Jeremy has legitimately been a starter so we couldn’t be much more fortunate than that to have a guy step up and a guy that has been around the program and all that.”

Lane called it an “emotional roller coaster” when asked to describe the experience of being traded and then suddenly returning to his former team.

“It wasn’t even 24 hours,” Lane said. “When I came in the locker room and walked in, I thought it would be awkward at first. But as soon as I came in it was kind of like ‘fool!” and everybody started clapping their hands and giving me hugs. It was crazy.”

Lane will step in for Sherman at left cornerback with Griffin on the right side and Justin Coleman continuing in his role in nickel packages. Byron Maxwell will add depth and could become an option as he gets back up to speed with his old club as well.

“I think they still will attack the rookie a little bit more than me but they definitely will be coming my way more than what they came (at) Sherm, which I’m OK with,” Lane said.

Lane said he finally feels like he’s back to full health as well. He’s played just three full games this season due to a groin strain, thigh bruise and first quarter ejection in Seattle’s season opener against Green Bay.

“I’m ready now,” he said. “Finally, I’m ready to rock and roll.”