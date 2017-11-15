Brock Osweiler limited at Broncos practice

Getty Images

The Broncos bumped up Paxton Lynch‘s workload at Wednesday’s practice in order to see whether his right shoulder is sufficiently healed to allow him to be the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Osweiler.

They were able to get more of a look than expected because Osweiler was not a full participant in the session. Osweiler will be listed on the injury report as limited with a right shoulder injury.

Osweiler said, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that he got hurt during the second series of last Sunday’s game against the Patriots but that he had no issues throwing the ball over the rest of the proceedings.

There’s no indication that the issue will put Osweiler at any risk of missing this weekend’s game against the Bengals. If that should change before or during the game, it looks like Lynch will be a real possibility to replace him as coach Vance Joseph said Lynch did well with all of his throws on Wednesday and looks healthy enough to play for the first time this year.