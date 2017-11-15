Broncos add linebacker from their practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos made a change at linebacker Wednesday, promoting linebacker Deiontrez Mount from their practice squad.

He replaces Kasim Edebali, who was waived yesterday.

Mount, a former sixth-round pick from Louisville, has spent time with the Titans and Colts, and has been on the Broncos practice squad all season.

Backup linebackers are primarily special teams players, and the Broncos can certainly use the help there, after gift-wrapping a game to the Patriots last week with their kicking game breakdowns.

The Broncos also added wide receiver Tim Patrick and tight end Brian Parker to their practice squad.