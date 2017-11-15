Browns promote LB Deon King from practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns placed linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve Tuesday due to a knee injury that will keep him from playing for the rest of the season and they replaced him on the roster Wednesday.

They reached down to the practice squad to bring their roster back to 53 players. Linebacker Deon King has been added to the active roster.

King has spent time on Cleveland’s active roster already this season and made one tackle while appearing in four games. King, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, also played four games for the Colts and two for the Chargers last season.

James Burgess, Christian Kirksey and Josh Keyes round out the outside linebacker group for the Browns with Collins on the shelf for the rest of the year.