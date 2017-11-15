Cam Newton is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The NFC’s top offensive performance of Week 10 came in the final game of the week.

That’s when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton went off against the Dolphins in a 45-21 Carolina win. Newton was 21-of-35 for 254 yards and four touchdowns through the air and added five carries for 95 yards, including a 69-yard gain that was his longest run from scrimmage since the 2012 season.

That 69-yard sprint pushed Newton past 4,000 rushing yards for his career, making him the fourth quarterback in league history to pass that milestone. He’s 237 yards behind Steve Young for third place in rushing yards by a quarterback.

All of that left Newton as the league’s choice for the NFC offensive player of the week. It is the ninth time that Newton has been so honored and that’s the most in Panthers history.