Cardinals will make quarterback decision by Friday

Drew Stanton has made more progress than expected, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said, but Blaine Gabbert still took the majority of first-team reps Wednesday.

The Cardinals will make a decision Friday about who starts against the Texans on Sunday, Arians said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Stanton wore a brace on his right knee, which he injured on a low hit by Seattle defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson last Thursday.

Stanton started the past two games after Carson Palmer broke his left arm. Stanton has a 7-4 record as the team’s starter the past four seasons.

The Cardinals signed Matt Barkley as a short-team backup in case Stanton can’t play this week.