Case Keenum remains Vikings starter

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday that he wouldn’t name a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Rams until Wednesday because he hadn’t spoken to everyone he wanted to talk to before going public with a decision he said he’d already made.

It’s Wednesday and Zimmer’s broken his silence. Case Keenum will remain the team’s starter for the matchup between division leaders in Minneapolis.

While Teddy Bridgewater is back on the active roster and healthy enough to play, there’s nothing surprising about Zimmer’s quarterback call. Keenum has generally played well in his seven starts and played well against Washington last weekend outside of two interceptions, so his individual performance doesn’t call for a change at the helm of the offense.

The 38-30 win was also the Vikings’ fifth straight, so the team’s performance offers similarly low rationale for shifting gears at this point in the season.

Zimmer has said that he has a plan for getting Bridgewater on the field and seeing Bridgewater play is likely something the Vikings need as they make plans for 2018, but that won’t be happening this weekend unless something goes wrong with Keenum.