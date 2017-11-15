Chris Hogan, Marcus Cannon not with Patriots in Colorado

Getty Images

Special teams ace Matthew Slater isn’t the only Patriots player missing as the team spends the week in Colorado Springs before heading to Mexico City for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that wide receiver Chris Hogan is also back in Foxborough receiving treatment on the shoulder injury that kept him from playing against the Broncos last Sunday. While the team hasn’t made any proclamation about his availability, it seems highly unlikely that Hogan is under consideration to play this week if he’s not working at altitude with the rest of the team.

The same goes for right tackle Marcus Cannon, who also sat out against the Broncos because of an ankle injury and is also not with the team this week. LaAdrian Waddle got the start in his place last Sunday.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown also sat out that game, but he is with the team and presumably in the mix to play this weekend.