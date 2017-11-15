Colts claim Jermaine Grace, waive Darnell Sankey

Getty Images

The Colts claimed linebacker Jermaine Grace off waivers from Atlanta. They waived inside linebacker Darnell Sankey in a corresponding move.

Grace played in five games with the Falcons this season before being waived on November 14. He originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent May 2.

He played in 37 games at Miami (Fla.), making 147 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.



The Colts promoted Sankey from the practice squad October 9. He has played in six games for Indianapolis this season.

Sankey has also spent time on the team’s practice squad this year. He was on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Raiders as a rookie in 2016.

The team also announced it signed outside linebacker Josh Perry to the practice squad.

