Darren McFadden not complaining about his role

Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has dressed for one game this season. He’s gotten one snap and one carry. It would have seemed appropriate if he had gained 1 yard, but he lost 2.

“I didn’t know what to expect going into it,” McFadden said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “So it just was what it was, man.”

McFadden might not have even made the Cowboys’ roster but for Ezekiel Elliott‘s uncertain situation. The star running back dropped his fight against the NFL on Wednesday and will serve his six-game suspension.

But it doesn’t necessarily mean more playing time for McFadden.

Alfred Morris started in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and had 11 carries for 53 yards in 22 offensive snaps, while Rod Smith played 38 of the 63 offensive snaps with three carries for 14 yards with four catches for 15 yards.

“It’s just about getting an opportunity,” McFadden said. “Whenever one is given to me, I’ll be ready for it.”

McFadden confirmed he is healthy and said he believes he can do what he did in 2015 when he rushed for 1,089 yards after DeMarco Murray departed in free agency, Joseph Randle had his meltdown and before the Cowboys drafted Elliott. But McFadden isn’t one to complain. He chose to re-sign, knowing he likely wouldn’t play a lot.

“I love it here. I’m glad to be here,” McFadden said. “It’s just one of the situations that I’m in, so I have to take it one day at a time and deal with it.”