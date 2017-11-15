Dez Bryant, Tyron Smith out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cowboys hope to have left tackle Tyron Smith back from a groin injury when they face the Eagles on Sunday night, but the practice week started without him on the field.

Smith was one of four Cowboys starters to sit out Wednesday’s practice. Coach Jason Garrett said before the session started that the team would see if he can do more as the week goes along, but they’ll obviously need to make other plans (and, given how things went against the Falcons, better plans) for an offensive line that doesn’t feature Smith.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, safety Jeff Heath and linebacker Sean Lee were the other starters to sit out the session. Lee’s absence was expected as Garrett indicated earlier this week that his hamstring injury will keep him out for this weekend’s game.

Bryant has been dealing with a knee issue, but was able to play last Sunday, and Heath is in the concussion protocol.