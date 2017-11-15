Doug Marrone addresses Tashaun Gipson’s Browns comments in team meeting

Getty Images

Doug Marrone pulled the ol’ Lou Holtz, gushing over the Browns by wondering how in the world his Jaguars possibly might find a way to win. It balanced Tashaun Gipson‘s rip job on the Browns.

Gipson, who spent his first four seasons with the Browns before leaving for Jacksonville, said he expected the Jaguars to win in a shutout and predicted the Browns “probably are going to finish 0-16.”

Marrone has told the safety to tone down the bulletin-board talk.

“Obviously, I addressed it with the team today,” Marrone said on a conference call with the Cleveland media, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’re really focused on ourselves. We know that we have a couple of tough matchups. We don’t necessarily match up well with Cleveland, so we’re going to have to play extremely well. I have a lot of respect for the coaches, the ownership and obviously the players there.

“That’s not something that we like to do as a team. It’s been addressed, and we understand that it is going to be very difficult for us to go on the road and win a football game.”

Gipson said his 0-16 comment was “probably out of turn,” but, he added, “I stand by my comments that we’ll be 1-0 on Sunday.” He made his original comments on Jacksonville radio Monday.

“I’ll take ownership that my comments were more pointed to the front office,” he said. “I still show respect for the [players] back there. It wasn’t a shot. Unless you have Tom Brady, I think we can pitch a shutout against any team in the NFL. To say I took a shot, I think that is a reach. I really feel this defense can pitch a shutout.”

Marrone made the Browns sound like the 2007 Patriots on offense and the 1985 Bears on defense. (It’s a wonder the Browns beat writers didn’t laugh out loud?)

“We have a challenge, our football team,” Marrone said. “I learned a long time ago in this league everyone is a professional. You can take those records and throw them out the window. We’re playing a good football team. I showed that to our football team today. We understand that we’re going to be challenged. That’s what I try to keep the focus on.

“We know that we are going to get the best of the Cleveland Browns. They’ve been in a lot of tight games. They have been especially good at home as far as those tight games. We’re a team that has to keep working hard and try to find a way. We grinded one out last week. We have lost three games, too.”