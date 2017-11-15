Elliott decision ends all litigation

It was clear from the statement issued by Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano on behalf of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that they will no longer attempt to block the suspension while the litigation regard its validity proceeds. Arceneaux separately has confirmed to PFT that Elliott also intends to end the challenge to the suspension.

In other words, the federal court in New York City and, eventually, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, will not be ruling on whether the NFL owed (or provided) fundamental fairness to Elliott in connection with the internal investigative and disciplinary process.

At a base salary of $1,584,379, Elliott will lose $559,192. The Cowboys also will have the ability, if they choose to do so, to recover 6/16ths of his signing bonus allocation for 2017, which works out to $1.53 million. (For suspensions under the drug and steroids policies, recovery of the signing bonus money is mandatory. For all other forfeitures, the team can choose not to pursue the money.)

Finally, the suspension invalidates the remaining guarantees in Elliott’s contract. Not that the Cowboys are planning to get rid of him any time soon.

So the suspension will cost Elliott $559,192, and he has abandoned any effort to recover those amounts.

  1. I would love a cost analysis of this whole sordid affair. Attorneys, court filings, and economic analysis re: public relations, games…

  2. It ends nothing. Does anyone seriously thing this wont all happen again. Maybe its your player thats next, maybe the team you hate’s player. But there will be a next.

  3. I don’t really get this “fundamental fairness” standard that Florio keeps pushing. Maybe it’s a some sort of legal standard established by U.S. labor law that is applied to all collectively bargained labor contracts. Regardless, the existing suspension process was collectively bargained for between the owners and the players. The players agreed to that process and, if it’s“fundamentally unfair,” it’s what they agreed to.

  5. I would wager the loss in wages by Elliot is matched by the expenditure to the lawyers. So, in reality, he has “lost” about a million dollars.
    As for Article 46, how many players are disciplined under it per year, perhaps a half dozen? I don’t see the players in general being as concerned about it as the media makes it out to be.

