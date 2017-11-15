Ezekiel Elliott will serve his full suspension and drop all appeals

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
Getty Images

It’s finally over.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has decided to drop any remaining appeals and to serve his full six-game suspension.

“In consultation with the NFLPA and his lawyers, and after careful deliberation and review of the recent Second Circuit decisions, Mr. Elliott has decided to forego any further appeals and will serve the remaining suspension,” agent Rocky Arceneaux and lawyer Frank Salzano said in a statement released to PFT. “This decision arises from a practical assessment of the current legal landscape. Mr. Elliott’s desire for closure in this matter is in his best interests, as well as the best interests of his teammates, family and friends.

“This decision is in no way an admission of any wrongdoing, and Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL’s mismanagement of its disciplinary process.  Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment.”

Elliott, who missed Sunday’s loss at Atlanta, will miss five more games — three straight home games (vs. Eagles, Chargers, and Washington) and games at the Giants and at Oakland. He’ll be eligible for the final two games of the regular season (Seahawks, at Eagles) and the postseason, if the Cowboys make it.

A hearing had been set for December 1 on the appeal of Judge Katherine Polk Failla’s denial of an injunction that would have blocked the suspension pending completion of the litigation regarding the validity of the suspension.

Elliott initially was suspended six games in August for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. The incident arose from allegations of domestic violence occurring in July 2016, after he had been drafted by the Cowboys and signed his rookie contract.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Ezekiel Elliott will serve his full suspension and drop all appeals

  4. Sorry guys, I read the texts and police reports. The police AND the NFL’s security officer who investigated the case BOTH said there was nothing there. To all the people who assume Elliot is guilty, I hope you never find yourself in the same situation.

  7. So….
    He understands that the CBA meant he had little to no chance of winning.
    He understands that on the off chance he did win that saves him nothing (because by then he will have served it anyhow)
    He understands that lawyers cost a ton of money

    So this is a pragmatic decision by Zeke, a win for Goodell, and a huge loss for the sport of football and its fans. Circling the drain it is, and Goodell is the swirling water.

  11. There is a big difference between being accused, being indicted, and being found guilty. Ezekiel Elliot was accused of domestic violence by his ex girlfriend. However, the Columbus District Attorney determined that there was not sufficient evidence to bring him to trial. And thus he was never even indicted. In order to prove guilt you have to be able to prove that the culprit committed the the actions beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case there was ample evidence to suggest that Elliot’s accuser was lying. This evidence includes text messages relating to blackmail. The accuser blatantly asked potential witnesses to lie on her behave. She also was involved in a bar fight which could very well be the cause of her injuries.
    Bottom line is this. It is not possible to prove that Elliot did anything wrong. And that is why he is so upset. Both Elliot and Brady were suspended for not doing anything at all.

  12. Making this decision at the beginning of the year wouldn’t have been any more or less an admission of wrong doing than it is now– no legal charges were filed, and the NFL has
    Already shown it doesn’t care to try this case properly–

    it just would’ve been more intelligent and less crippling to his team to serve the suspension earlier. But here we are. Week 11 and the cowboys are starting down a gun barrel without their workhorse. They could’ve gone 3-3 without him weeks 1-6… and the team at least would’ve been prepped for not having him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!