Falcons add Terrence Magee from Browns practice squad

The Falcons lost a running back from their practice squad on Tuesday when Brian Hill signed with the Bengals, so they poached one from another team to give themselves some depth with Devonta Freeman in the concussion protocol.

The team announced that they have signed Terrence Magee from the Browns’ practice squad. The move comes a day after the Falcons dropped kicker Mike Meyer and linebacker Jermaine Grace from the 53-man roster so they didn’t need to make a corresponding move.

Magee started his career with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and played four games for Baltimore that season. He spent time with the Rams before landing in Seattle and played two games with the Seahawks last year. Magee has five carries for 17 yards and one catch for two yards in those appearances.

A report earlier this week had Freeman set to miss Monday’s game against the Seahawks. Tevin Coleman would be the lead back in his absence with Terron Ward joining Magee as reserve options.