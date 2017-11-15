FOX declined to move Greg Olsen to a different game

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2017, 10:02 AM EST
Restricting the access of Panthers tight end Greg Olsen to Vikings practice and production meetings may be good enough for FOX, but it’s not good enough for the Vikings.

PFT has learned that the Vikings prefer that Olsen simply not work the game, at all.

Olsen doesn’t think it’s an issue, even if the Vikings do.

“FOX called me a couple nights ago to kind of tell me some of the concerns of the Vikings,” Olsen told NFL Media. “I understood where they were coming from. I think once we made it clear to everyone involved that by no means did we ever intend to go to any practice, or being in a production meeting, interviewing the players, the coaches and getting behind the scenes info like what would traditionally happens in a production meeting, I think everyone kind of understood a little better. . . . Nothing I’m going to see from that booth a million miles in the sky is any different than what we would see on a game film. I’m going to watch that Rams-Vikings game a hundred times between now and then, getting ready to play them. Whether I see it live from the same angle or see it on film, I don’t think there’s really too much advantage that I or the Panthers would have.”

The Vikings disagree. And the problem arises from two very real dynamics.

First, Olsen’s booth partners, Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, will have access to Vikings practice and production meetings. And even though no one is suggesting that they’ll deliberately share secrets with Olsen after the fact, the trio presumably will prepare for the broadcast. While preparing, things gleaned by Burkhardt and Davis that could be both relevant to the broadcast (and useful to a member of the Panthers three weeks later, as the Panthers prepare to play the Vikings) could be naturally revealed. So either they’ll share the information and indirectly help Olsen prepare to face the Vikings, or they’ll restrict the information they share with Olsen and potentially keep the broadcast from being as good as it could be.

Second, and as one source with extensive experience in advance scouting explained it to PFT, attending a game has significantly benefits beyond watching film. (Obviously, teams wouldn’t engage in advance scouting at all if they could just simply watch the film.) Being at the game allows Olsen to watch pregame warmups, to observe the sideline during the game, and to otherwise scan the confines for any useful information and it file away, especially with a sideline reporter constantly talking to the rest of the crew.

So, basically, FOX will be paying Olsen to serve as an enhanced advance scout for the Panthers.

Apart from the question of whether the Vikings’ concerns are valid is the fact that the Vikings have concerns that FOX isn’t, in the opinion of the Vikings, adequately addressing. Why not move Olsen to a different game? FOX has multiple games this weekend involving teams the Panthers won’t play this year, including Cardinals-Texans and Bills-Chargers. Alternatively, maybe FOX should admit that, after further review, it’s not a good idea to hire players to work games until they’re former players.

On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms took it a step farther, arguing that as a matter of basic ethics Olsen should decline to assignment.

If Olsen doesn’t, it will be interesting to see whether the Vikings decline to let anyone from the broadcast team watch practice or attend production meetings — and whether this incident affects the relationship between the Vikings and the network that televises most of Minnesota’s games.

  2. I’m with the Vikings on this. It’s a bad idea on every level. Olsen should recuse himself even if he doesn’t personally think he’s gaining an advantage for his team because FOX isn’t smart enough to move him elsewhere themselves.

  4. Why would the NFL allow an active player from another team in the both of a game anyway? Not a good idea at this time. I do not like the Vikings but I see their point. What would fans say if this was Tom Brady allowed in a booth? New England is trying to cheat! Anyway, the NFL should step in and end this quickly.

  5. Not a good idea at this time. I do not like the Vikings but I see their point. What would fans say if this was Tom Brady allowed in a booth? New England is trying to cheat! Anyway, the NFL should step in and end this quickly.

  10. It’s a serious stretch to think Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis could supply any meaningful scoops. Burkhardt never played football and Davis hasn’t played since college in the 80s and never made the NFL. So, no way would the Panthers base their gameplan around third hand info coming from them.

  11. I don’t understand the paranoia about Davis and Burkhardt possibly sharing info from the production meetings. The broadcast booths are filled with former players that probably still have a lot of relationships with current players, what’s to stop them from sharing production meeting info if it is so valuable? By that standard, shouldn’t any team playing the Cowboys when Romo is broadcasting their game have a problem with it?

  12. What is up with FOX on this? It is painfully obvious that this is a conflict of interest, and I do not get FOX’s insistence to the contrary. The Panthers and the Vikings are both competing for a playoff spot, and even the appearance or opportunity to gain an advantage calls the integrity of this decision into question. What’s next, letting a Steeler who is on IR call a Patriot game ahead of their showdown with Pittsburgh?

    For once, the commissioner needs to step in on this and tell FOX that this isn’t happening. Given Goodell’s incompetence in other matters, I’m not holding my breath.

  14. Olsen do everyone a favor and decline this as a panther fan we would be in the same boat with complaints if the roles were reverse!! Starting to be a distraction not needed!

  16. Wow.

    Allowing a player from another team into a game of a future opponent.

    Does the NFL or FOX have any ethics?
    Yet another reason the NFL and tv ratings are tanking.
    Unapologetically giving one team an advantage.

  18. Burkhardt and Davis are one of the better tandems doing NFL games. I don’t roll my eyes when I listen to them, like most of the other clowns, I mean analysts…

  19. It makes absolutely no sense that he would be allowed to work this game. As a trade off can we have Kyle Rudolph sit in on their production meetings and practice. You are an active player hurt or not. You want to be a broadcaster, retire and join FOX. Further FOX is completely in the wrong here. This should never have to be a concern for a team who is in a playoff push. What do they have to gain by doing this? Move him and end the story. If I was the Vikings I wouldn’t let anyone from FOX near the team.

  20. Since Olsen is an active player I think I have to agree with the Vikings and he should just be reassigned elsewhere. I get it that he wants to make a few extra bucks since he cant play right now, and also that his expertise and understanding of the game are valuable to a network. But in recognition of the overall situation he should only be assigned to games with teams his team isnt going to face. I realize that can be limiting, and playoff opponents are tougher to predict, but since there is even a possibility of gaining even small competitive advantages that concept of ‘appearance of impropriety’ applies here.

  21. Can’t see why Fox absolutely has to have Olson in the booth for THIS particular game. Are they doing this to try and boost their ratings? If so, it may backfire on them.

  22. 1) Who cares? Sheesh, it’s not like Greg Olsen is Bill Belichick or Charlie Weiss.
    2) I just added Olsen to my fantasy team for the home stretch of the season… just concentrate on getting healthy please.

  24. A little paranoia here Vikings fans . . . if being able to observe sideline activity, warm ups, or anything else going on was all that valuable for current players than why wouldn’t teams send all their injured players to their rival’s games for “scouting” purposes? And if it is important than the Panther’s probably already have a guy there doing just that and not relying on Greg Olsen to do espionage.

    The Vikings are a better team – have confidence in that.

  25. Given how the Panthers face the Vikings in 3 weeks, it’s easy to see why the Vikings feel uncomfortable with Greg Olsen (who is on the verge of returning to practicing with the Panthers by the way) to be there in person.

    I would complain too to the NFL. Nothing against Greg Olsen but I would like to not see him there.

  26. no big deal – cover us all you want, study as much film as you need. We are still gonna beat you by 10+ in your own stadium yet again for the second straight year. Cam Cam will throw multiple picks and Vikes will walk out victorious!!! Skol Vikes

  27. This will take care of itself. FOX will learn their lesson when broadcast quality and intel drop off due to the Vikings and Rams give ZERO information in the production meetings.

