Giants owner responding to letters he gets from fans

Getty Images

Now that he’s gotten the media off his back for a few weeks by saying no decision would be made on personnel until the end of the season, Giants owner John Mara has time to deal with the angry mob.

According to Mark Sanchez of the New York Post, Mara has been replying to fans who have written him letters expressing their displeasure with a 1-8 season.

One fan posted the letter he received from Mara on Twitter. It was dated November 3, which means he wrote it before they lost 51-17 to the Rams and then 31-21 to the previously winless 49ers.

“I have your letter. Nobody is more upset than I am with our performance so far,” he wrote. “I learned a long time ago that the season is a marathon, not a sprint, and things can look a whole lot different in December than they do.

“We will evaluate everything at the end of the season, with a full body of information, before we make any major decisions. In the meantime all we are focused on right now is trying to win our next game.

“Thank you for writing and for your loyal support of the Giants.”

That’s not that different than this week’s statement supporting (for the time being) coach Ben McAdoo. If he continues, the Giants might spend as much on postage as they did on free agents last offseason.