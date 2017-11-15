Greg Zuerlein wins second weekly NFC special teams honor of year

Getty Images

The Rams’ offensive turnaround gets a lot of the credit for the team’s 7-2 record and there’s no arguing that the unit is leaps and bounds ahead of where it was in the final years of Jeff Fisher’s tenure as the team’s head coach.

Jared Goff and company don’t finish all of their drives in the end zone, however, and their ability to keep putting up points gets a big boost from kicker Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein has been nearly flawless this season and his run of strong play continued in last Sunday’s 33-7 win over the Texans.

Zuerlein made all four field goals and all three extra points that he tried during the game, which was enough for the NFL to recognize him as the NFC’s special teams player of the week for the second time this season. He was also the conference’s special teams player of the month for October.

Zuerlein is now 28-of-29 on field goals and 30-of-30 on extra points on the year. More of the same will likely lead to further awards before the year is out.