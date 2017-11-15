Hue Jackson: We’re 0-9, we don’t need to use Tashaun Gipson as motivation

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson said this week that he believes the Browns will finish the season with an 0-16 record and that he hopes the Jags put up 40 points on his former team when the play on Sunday.

As one would imagine, those comments found their way to Cleveland. Coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that he spoke to the team about them, but suggested they won’t be used as bulletin board material.

“Oh, I did [address Gipson’s comments],” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “You can bet your bottom dollar that I did. I don’t think we need any motivation. We’re an 0-9 football team.”

Jackson didn’t expand on how they were addressed if not as a way to fire up the team to prove Gipson wrong on both fronts, but linebacker Christian Kirksey said he believes “guys are going to get riled up” by hearing Gipson’s thoughts on the situation in Cleveland.