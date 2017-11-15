Jon Gruden: I haven’t talked to anybody about a return to coaching, but never say never

Getty Images

Former Raiders and Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden isn’t ruling out a return to the sideline.

Gruden said on Mike & Mike that he is happy working for ESPN as a Monday Night Football commentator, but he also said he isn’t going to declare that he wouldn’t coach again.

“I haven’t talked to anybody,” Gruden said. “All I really have in my life is my family and football. That’s about it. I’m real sensitive to the coaches that are out there coaching, so I don’t speculate. I just love football. I’m trying to hang onto the job I have. I’m very fortunate to be with the people I’m with. I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. I just know this: I’m gonna continue to give my best effort to the game, stay prepared, and I love Monday Night Football and don’t plan on leaving but, as you know in life, you never say never to nothing.”

There’s been increasing talk recently that Gruden could return to the Buccaneers, and there has also been talk that the University of Tennessee would love to hire Gruden for its coaching vacancy. If he wants to coach again, he’ll have opportunities.