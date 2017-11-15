Lions claim defensive end Kasim Edebali off waivers from Broncos

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions claimed defensive end Kasim Edebali off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

To clear room on their roster, they released defensive end George Johnson, who had just re-signed with the team on Tuesday.

The Broncos signed Edebali as a free agent in March after appearing in 48 games with New Orleans over the past three seasons. He played in nine games this year for Denver, recording one tackle and a quarterback hit on just 55 defensive snaps.

Edebali was waived by Denver on Tuesday to facilitate the promotion of linebacker Deiontrez Mount from the team’s practice squad.