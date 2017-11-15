Mark Cuban on Jerry Jones: Sometimes you have to fight city hall

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reminds Mark Cuban of Mark Cuban. The Mavericks owner had his share of knock-down-drag-outs with Commissioner David Stern and the NBA office early in his career. Jones now is embroiled in a public tug-of-war with the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“At the beginning, I was threatening to sue them every other minute — for incompetence,” Cuban said, via Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News. “And then my lawyer would remind me that I’d have to pay their legal bills as well. I was on a crusade to do what I felt was right for the league. On the flip side, there was a time after the 2006 finals where they wanted me out, too.”

Cuban said he respects “the hell out of Jerry Jones,” adding “there’s times when you have to fight city hall.”

Jones has threatened to sue the NFL if the league’s compensation committee approves a contract extension for Goodell. He also publicly has feuded with Goodell over Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension, which Elliott will serve after dropping his appeal and legal action Wednesday.

“Jerry, he’s not getting enough respect from the fans for the battle he’s fighting,” Cuban said. “It is a brutal battle. It’s him against the world, which he’s used to, and I think he likes.

“But he has 100 percent of my respect. What he’s doing is the right thing.”