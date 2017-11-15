Marvin Lewis says John Ross let the team down

Getty Images

Bengals receiver John Ross has been perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing rookie this season: He was the ninth overall pick in the draft and he still hasn’t caught a pass. And now Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is letting Ross know he needs to step up his game.

Lewis said today that the whole team was disappointed when quarterback Andy Dalton threw a deep ball to Ross on Sunday, only to have Ross slow down while running the route and fail to get to the ball.

“For Andy, against that coverage to throw him that football, he should understand how the quarterback feels about him. That he expects him to be where he needs to be. He let his teammates down. He let me down. He let Andy down,” Lewis said of Ross.

The speedy Ross has the potential to break out and make some big plays for the Bengals down the stretch. But only if the Bengals trust him enough to throw him the ball. And so far he has failed to earn that trust.