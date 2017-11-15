Mike Evans returns to Bucs, promising to be smarter

Getty Images

Mike Evans was back with the Buccaneers Wednesday, after serving his one-game suspension for his role in a fight with the Saints.

And he’s vowing to be smarter the next time.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Evans said the fact the Bucs were getting drilled by the Saints was a contributing factor in his decision to drill cornerback Marshon Lattimore from behind.

“If we were winning, I don’t think I’d do that,” Evans said. “But we were down 30-3. The game out of reach. I had my momentum, I was running to the sideline and made a bone-headed play. I shouldn’t have done it, but there are things I got to fix. I think that’s the difference for me. I’ll never do that again. I’ve got to play calmer. I like playing with passion and effort. I’ve got to be smarter.”

The Bucs won without him last week (and without quarterback Jameis Winston, whose honor he was rushing to defend), but Evans said he doesn’t want to put the team in a situation like that again.

“It was tough. It was weird watching the game and watching my teammates,” Evans said. “I didn’t feel like I was in the NFL because my team is playing, in a regular season game and I’m watching on TV. So it was kind of weird. It was awkward but our team played great. Very inspired.”

Great might be an overstatement, and the return of Evans might not matter much in the short term. But if more Buccaneers could accept responsibility and show maturity, it might help them avoid 3-6 starts in the future.