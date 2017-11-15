Mike Mitchell questionable for Thursday night

AP

The Steelers will be down one member of their starting secondary when they face the Titans on Thursday night, but they’re holding out hope for another one.

Cornerback Joe Haden is out after fracturing his fibula against the Colts last weekend and safety Mike Mitchell has been listed as questionable. Mitchell injured his ankle and will be a game-time decision after getting in limited practice work this week.

Coty Sensabaugh is set to start in place of Haden and Robert Golden took over for Mitchell when he was forced out against Indianapolis.

Tight end Vance McDonald is also questionable with an ankle injury, but appears to have less of a shot to play after failing to participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough at all. Linebacker James Harrison is questionable with a back injury after missing last Sunday for the same reason and wide receiver Martavis Bryant was back as a full participant after sitting on Tuesday with an illness.