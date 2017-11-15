Next Drew Brees contract in New Orleans won’t be easy to negotiate

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Saints quarterback Drew Brees currently says he plans to stay in New Orleans, which is what he needs to say. But his past actions speak loudly when it comes to future events.

As previously reported (and re-reported), Brees’ latest contract ensures that his value will be determined by the open market, via the removal of the ability to restrict him via the franchise tag. And so, before taking whatever the Saints are willing to place behind Door No. 1, Brees will know (tampering, shmampering) what’s behind Door No. 2.

So how much would it take to get Brees to leave New Orleans? $5 million more per year? $10 million? $15 million? At some point, the difference could be too great for Brees to ignore. And if the team ponying up the cash otherwise has the talent to contend, maybe Brees becomes intrigued.

The right answer for Brees and his family will become clear (or more clear) over the balance of the season. But if the Saints keep winning — and if they’re playing in January when most other teams are watching games and conjuring free-agency wish lists — this one could get very interesting. And very expensive.

For the Saints, it’s already expensive, in terms of Monopoly money. Due to past deals, the Saints will carry $18 million in dead money under Brees’ name in 2018, whether he’s on the team or not. If he stays, look for a multi-year deal that pushes the final reckoning well in to the future, like when the Saints have a young quarterback on a rookie contract who isn’t chewing up well over 10 percent of the total cap space.

If he doesn’t stay, don’t be shocked if the 2018 Saints have a young quarterback on a rookie contract who isn’t chewing up well over 10 percent of the total cap space.

2 responses to “Next Drew Brees contract in New Orleans won’t be easy to negotiate

  1. Another article that tries to make it sound like he is overpaid and greedy, when the reality is that Brees makes a lot less than several other QBs, and has actually made less money over his contracts than “team friendly” Tom Brady deals. In fact, Brees played at a huge discount his first 6 years in New Orleans. The Saints were in cap hell for a few years not because they had to pay a great QB ‘great QB money’…it is because they had more than twice as much dead money than any other team in the league from multiple bad contracts/signings. Why should Brees not get paid, when he has been the second best QB (Brady, duh) of his generation?

  2. Jacksonville
    Denver
    Pittsburgh if Ben retires
    NY Giants if Eli is traded/released
    Los Angeles if Rivers is traded/released
    Cleveland if…never mind, I can’t stop laughing at that one
    Washington if Cousins leaves

    Plenty of options from teams with plenty of money.

