Next Drew Brees contract in New Orleans won’t be easy to negotiate

Saints quarterback Drew Brees currently says he plans to stay in New Orleans, which is what he needs to say. But his past actions speak loudly when it comes to future events.

As previously reported (and re-reported), Brees’ latest contract ensures that his value will be determined by the open market, via the removal of the ability to restrict him via the franchise tag. And so, before taking whatever the Saints are willing to place behind Door No. 1, Brees will know (tampering, shmampering) what’s behind Door No. 2.

So how much would it take to get Brees to leave New Orleans? $5 million more per year? $10 million? $15 million? At some point, the difference could be too great for Brees to ignore. And if the team ponying up the cash otherwise has the talent to contend, maybe Brees becomes intrigued.

The right answer for Brees and his family will become clear (or more clear) over the balance of the season. But if the Saints keep winning — and if they’re playing in January when most other teams are watching games and conjuring free-agency wish lists — this one could get very interesting. And very expensive.

For the Saints, it’s already expensive, in terms of Monopoly money. Due to past deals, the Saints will carry $18 million in dead money under Brees’ name in 2018, whether he’s on the team or not. If he stays, look for a multi-year deal that pushes the final reckoning well in to the future, like when the Saints have a young quarterback on a rookie contract who isn’t chewing up well over 10 percent of the total cap space.

If he doesn’t stay, don’t be shocked if the 2018 Saints have a young quarterback on a rookie contract who isn’t chewing up well over 10 percent of the total cap space.