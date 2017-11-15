NFLPA dubs league’s disciplinary process a “sham” and a “lie”

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott has declared victory in his retreat.

More accurately, the NFL Players Association has called the process a win, issuing a statement lambasting the NFL’s disciplinary process in the aftermath of Elliott deciding to drop all appeals and to end all litigation arising from the six-game suspension imposed on him by the league for violating the Personal Conduct Policy.

“Our vigilant fight on behalf of Ezekiel once again exposed the NFL’s disciplinary process as a sham and a lie,” the NFLPA said in a statement issued Wednesday evening. “They hired several former federal prosecutors, brought in ‘experts’ and imposed a process with the stated goal of ‘getting it right,’ yet the management council refuses to step in and stop repeated manipulation of an already awful League-imposed system.”

The various flaws in the process ultimately didn’t matter, due directly to the precedent generated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in the Tom Brady case. With a minimum of four games already due to be missed, Elliott opted to just be done with it.

His decision doesn’t erase the flaws in the league’s procedures, and it also doesn’t constitute an admission of guilt. Although the criminal justice system opted not to charge Elliott with a crime, his accuser has a vehicle for pursuing justice from him if she chooses. To date, however, she has not filed a civil suit. If she does, both parties would have what Elliott didn’t have before the league — a fair opportunity to prove their respective cases.