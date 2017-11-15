Over/under on coaching vacancies this year: 7.5

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2017, 1:15 PM EST
During a recent episode of PFT Live, producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera and I went through the 32-team NFL standing and identified the teams that could be changing coaches after the season. We ultimately set the over/under at 7.5.

And both of us took the over. Which means that we think at least eight coaching jobs — 25 percent of the league — will come open.

While some coaches on the hot seat will do enough to survive, guys who have to at least be worrying a little right now include Jets coach Todd Bowles, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Browns coach Hue Jackson, Texans coach Bill O’Brien, Colts coach Chuck Pagano, Giants coach Ben McAdoo (pictured), Bears coach John Fox, and Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter. That’s nine, already.

Those who could find themselves in trouble, if things fall apart down the stretch, include Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, and maybe (maybe) Washington coach Jay Gruden and Broncos coach Vance Joseph.

As to Joseph, he would land squarely in the “surprise firing” category. But there’s one surprise every year, and even though a one-and-done outcome seems harsh, it has happened plenty of times, with the 49ers doing it in 2015 (Jim Tomsula) and 2016 (Chip Kelly). The Broncos, 3-6 and losers of five in a row, have grossly underachieved this year, in light of expectations. And failure to meet expectations become the prime ingredient in a decision to fire any coach.

To those who get squeamish when this topic comes up, two points. First, most coaches get paid for at least a year or two after they’re fired. Second, possibly getting fired goes with the territory; indeed, coaches repeatedly and routinely fire players.

30 responses to "Over/under on coaching vacancies this year: 7.5

  2. I’ve never prayed for anything football related.

    When McCarthy is canned in January, I will hit my knees and ask that he wind up with the Chicago Bears.

    .. I’d ask that Capers accompany him, but I know that is asking for too much.

  5. VJ has to be gone. it’s not just the record, but the way they have been embarrassed. Elway preferred old vet coaches (hence hiring John Fox/Kubiak), he’s going to go back to that the second he has a chance. The options for new coaches weren’t great last season and they were forced into the change with Kub’s medical problems

  6. McCarthy isn’t going anywhere. He could lose every game for the rest of the season and will not be fired.

    Not saying he shouldn’t if the team loses out. But NO WAY Murphy does that.

    To suggest that in an article is silliness.

  7. Texans lose 4 defensive starters and the hottest QB in the league and that’s on O’Brien? As long as Kubiak kept his job, I don’t see O’Brien being fired. However, I do see O’Brien getting tired of the pro drama and resigning, going back to college where the coach IS in charge and the kids play all-out all of the time. Texas A&M or Texas Tech might be good landing spots.

  9. I might be imagining this, but didn’t PFT do a coaching hot seat review that went through team by team? An update would be interesting.

  10. Wrong. McCarthy could lose out and wouldn’t be fired. He’ll get a pass due to Rodgers’ injury. Even if Thompson were to get the boot, the new GM would almost certainly have to keep McCarthy.

  11. If Carolina or Atlanta tank their coaches could be in trouble. Carolina fired their GM out of the blue so there is precedent. Yes, they are 7-3 after winning tons of close games against bad teams, but if they implode in the second half there could be consequences. They just lost another WR and Cam Newton is extremely erratic in his behavior and performance. Atlanta imploded in the Super Bowl, and is only 1 game above .500 now, with a brutal second half schedule. Cleaning house may be the only way to get past the haunting Super Bowl loss.

  13. If Hue Jackson goes, they need to get rid of the ENTIRE front office for the Browns as well, otherwise the next coach is going to be walking into the same mess.

    Get some competent people in the front office at the Factory of Sadness and even Hue would do well. That team has had too many high draft picks to be this bad for this long.

  14. Todd Bowles would not be on this list if it wasn’t for an abysmal loss to Tampa Bay. He has already won twice as many games as most people predicted he would, with a roster that would have a tough time in the SEC, and still has half a season to go. If it wasn’t for the Rams or Philly, he would be a Coach of the Year candidate.

  17. I’d be surprised if Bowles went – the whole organization clearly went into total rebuild mode in the offseason that clearly wasn’t just his doing, and yet despite that the Jets at 4-6 are only one game shy of the 5-11 total last year.

  18. Even with the bad teams I think the player talent gap is not that big from the good ones.

    The real story is that the coaching pool is much worse than it used to be. Belichick at the top, 4 or 5 other good, competent coaches and then it goes quickly downhill from there. If you look back at the 80s and 90s most of the head coaches around the league were pretty good.

    The coaching gap combined with horrible owners is just killing a lot of the teams.

  19. There are a number of fans in Denver who would not be surprised if Joseph is fired subsequent to the season. He seems overwhelmed.

  20. Mike McCarthy is not going anywhere. The pack has made the playoffs a league leading 8 seasons in a row. Hes got the team to the playoffs one season already with Rodgers missing the majority of games. Guy has the best winning percentage of any coach in team history. Cmon now.

  21. Granted, there will be the usual NFL HC changes, but this article jumps the gun on too many of these guys. This seems more like the attention deficit firing list…

  22. I live in Cincinnati. Marvin ain’t going no where unless he resigns. Mike Brown loves the guy.

    O’Brien, McCarthy are safe due to injuries. VJ gets another year.

    The rest are more than likely out.

  23. The Broncos look like an out of control fire drill (and a dumpster fire…which explains the fire drill) and this all leads back to coaching. The Defense, the strength of this team, appears at time to have no clue as to what they are doing. The Offense…it just plain sucks. Special teams has become a game killer and all this disorganization is a direct reflection of the head coach & his staff. Sorry Vance I’m sure you’re a very good man but not ready to be a head coach…just yet.

  24. Why do people think Marvin Lewis is going to get fired? He’s all set to finish his contract this year and move into the front office next year. There won’t be any firing, just replacing a position that has become newly vacated.

  30. I can see Bowles or Harbaugh being fired but both of those would be mistakes. Neither are the reason for their team’s struggles. O’Brien and McCarthy are safe because they lost star quarterbacks. Arians could be saved by some decent quarterback play out of Blaine Gabbert, but if they fold up, he could be done.

