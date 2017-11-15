Packers ticket prices plummet on secondary market

Getty Images

Good news, Packers fans: It’s cheaper to buy tickets to see the team play at home. Bad news, Packers fans: That’s largely because of the team’s struggles.

Via Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, ticket prices on the secondary market have dropped 35 percent over two weeks ago. The lowest average ticket price for Sunday’s game against the Ravens is a mere $74.

The launch of deer season is a factor. The season-limiting (if not season-ending) broken collarbone suffered by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is another factor.

“A lot of wind went out of the sails when the Packers stumbled against the Lions at home after having 15 days to get ready for them,” ticker broker Dennis Garrity told the Press-Gazette. “That was disheartening for Packers fans. A lot more supply became available.”

One game that continues to hold solid value lands two days before Christmas, against the Vikings. The lowest available price is $107, with a media price of $256.

“I believe a lot of people are holding out hope the Packers will still be in the playoff hunt and that there’s a chance Aaron Rodgers will be back,” Garrity said.

There’s no guarantee as to either of those things happening. Until then, the 5-4 Packers host the Ravens, travel to Pittsburgh, host the Bucs, and visit Cleveland and Carolina before facing the Vikings at home and the Lions on the road to end the season. With three potentially winnable games (even without Rodgers) against Baltimore, Tampa, and Cleveland, maybe the Packers will still be alive for a postseason berth when the team that broke Rodgers’ shoulder rolls in to town in 38 days.