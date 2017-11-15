Patriots special teams captain heads home with injury

Getty Images

The Patriots are staying in Colorado Springs this week, so they can train at altitude in preparation for their game in Mexico City.

But if a guy isn’t going to be available Sunday, elevation much benefit.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has returned home, which probably means he won’t play this week against the Raiders.

Slater suffered a hamstring injury Sunday night, which was nearly the only thing that went wrong for the Patriots’ special teams last week. They blocked a punt, recovered a muffed punt, and returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in thrashing the Broncos.

He missed four games earlier this year with a hamstring problem. And while special teams captains don’t often get much attention, the emphasis New England puts on them makes Slater’s absence a bigger deal.