Philip Rivers limited at practice today

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Philip Rivers will be limited in practice Wednesday. The team is encouraged with the quarterback’s progress through concussion protocol, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Rivers still must be cleared by an independent neurologist, but the Chargers are optimistic he will play Sunday.

Rivers self-reported concussion symptoms Monday.

The Chargers haven’t known anybody else at quarterback since Rivers took over as the starter. He has started 194 consecutive games, including the postseason, for the fourth-longest streak in NFL history at the position.

In his four seasons as Rivers’ backup, Kellen Clemens has 10 pass attempts, none this season.