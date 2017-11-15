Report: More than half of owners want to wait on Goodell extension

November 15, 2017
The battle continues, at least in the media.

Someone (presumably from within the group of owners who support Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in his fight against the Compensation Committee) has told Scott Wapner of CNBC that more than half of all owners want to wait to extend Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract, “if for no other reason than they think the timing doing it now would be a P.R. disaster.”

This doesn’t mean that they don’t want to execute a new contract with Goodell. It means only that they don’t want to do it right now, since doing it right now would make them seem “tone deaf.”

If accurate, it means that Jones has scored at least a minor victory via his multi-front campaign against moving forward with the contract. From stirring up owners to oppose the contract to speaking against it publicly to instigating Papa John’s to disparage the league to threatening suit to leaking the supposed $50 million-per-year demand from Goodell to ESPN (which supposedly was in writing, but the writing was never produced), Jones has managed to slam the brakes on the overall process.

If, that is, the Compensation Committee bends to the unofficial will of more than half of all owners. Short of 24, their mandate and authority to do the deal within predetermined parameters remains in place.

The best and smartest outcome continues to be to amend the resolution that authorized the execution of the contract to require 24 owners or more to approve the final deal negotiated with Goodell. That should have been the approach in the first place, and it seems that the vague marching orders to the six owners who are handling the job of negotiating with the man who runs the sport have caused Jones and an undetermined number of others to wonder whether the chickens are frying some of their own eggs for the fox.

  3. For the life of me I cannot understand why the owners would want give an extension to this buffoon. A blow up doll could make money for the NFL. Roger is an incompetent idiot. Yet it is the height of irony that he is getting pinched for finally actually doing the right thing-suspending Elliott- after botching pretty much everything else he’s done in his tenure.

  4. aw but..but..i thought everyone was on board & jurrah was gonna lose his franchise?…these billionaires didnt get rich being stupid…goodell came in strong but has since become nuclear toxic..he’s got to go..kudos for jones for reading the tea leaves..nfl is in trouble & needs to start cutting it’s dead weight..the buffoon commissioner being the first to walk the plank

  5. If Arthur Blank pushes this through, he is tone deaf.

    There is no reason to rush into this extension – and many excellent reasons not to.

    It’s not like Goodell has been a perfect commissioner. Far from it. Yes, he HAS helped the NFL make a lot of MONEY, in the PAST.

    His reason work leaves a lot to be desired and may result in serious erosion’s of the NFL’s finances.

  6. Man, it’s just hard to wrap my brain around paying an employee 40-50 million. I get the owners make a lot of cheese but just seems obscene. It really puncuates why we have a 1% in our country….

  9. Can anyone remember the last time that the league, the owners, or the commissioner were being applauded for doing something right?
    Even this bit of business has turned into a PR fiasco.

  10. .
    Pay Goodell 50 million and increase the price of a 16 oz draft from $10 to $15. You know, soak the hand that feeds you. It’s the NFL way.
    .

  12. “From stirring up owners to oppose the contract to speaking against it publicly to instigating Papa John’s to disparage the league to threatening suit to leaking the supposed $50 million-per-year demand from Goodell to ESPN “….let’s not forget about the declining ratings. Someone else needs to be commissioner.

  14. “chickens are frying some of their own eggs for the fox.” Hmmmmm……. So more than 1/2 the owners had a light bulb moment?? That may not be 24, but that is sure a good start! Please, just bring him down, Jerry Jones, should be said by most, if they can get past their hate for JJ and the Cowboys!!!

  15. Or, this is just a negotiating tactic of the owners to convince Goodell that he doesn’t have too much support and may need to accept less money.

  16. His exorbitant salary is at the expense of the fans. Pay the commish something reasonable and reduce ticket prices!

