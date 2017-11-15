Report: Paxton Lynch could back up Brock Osweiler this week

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph announced earlier this week that Brock Osweiler will make his third straight start at quarterback when Denver faces Cincinnati on Sunday.

That announcement came after a rough night for the Broncos, but not as a big surprise. Trevor Siemian had his time running the offense and Joseph reiterated that Paxton Lynch has not resumed a full workload since returning to practice from the right shoulder injury that kept him off the field entirely for the first chunk of the season.

Lynch will reportedly be doing more in practice this week, though. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Lynch will get No. 2 quarterback reps this week as the team works to gauge how close he is to being able to take his turn under center.

If all goes well, Klis reports that Lynch could be active for the first time all year as Osweiler’s backup. That would also presumably put him in play as a replacement for Osweiler in Week 12 and beyond should the Broncos want to take a look at their 2016 first-round pick in game action.