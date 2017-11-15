Richard Sherman has surgery in Green Bay

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman underwent surgery Wednesday to repair his ruptured Achilles, he texted ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Dr. Bob Anderson, the renowned foot and ankle specialist, operated on the All-Pro player in Green Bay.

Sherman’s season ended last Thursday, several weeks after he initially injured his Achilles. He said it began nagging him in the team’s Oct. 8 game against the Rams.

Sherman has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011, so the Seahawks might find it strange Monday night to take the field without him.

He finished with two interceptions and 31 tackles this season.