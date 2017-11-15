Saints adding special teams experience to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Saints are trying to fix a weakness with a midseason addition, but not to their roster.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the Saints are adding veteran special teams coach Mike Westhoff to their staff today.

The 69-year-old Westhoff retired from the Jets after the 2012 season, but the Saints apparently wanted to shore things up in what has been a bit of a weak area this year.

Current special teams coordinator Bradford Banta and assistant special teams coach Kevin O’Dea were both at practice Wednesday according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, so it appears Westhoff is there as a consultant.