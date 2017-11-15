Tagliabue on player protests: “You’ve made your point. Move on with actions.”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 15, 2017, 12:53 PM EST
Regarding the anthem controversy, a fairly common criticism of Commissioner Roger Goodell has emerged. Without the ability to impose discipline on players who are choosing not to stand for the anthem, Goodell doesn’t know how to solve the problem.

Coupled with a habit of being more reactive than proactive, a small problem became a big problem that still lingers.

Some have suggested that Goodell’s predecessor, Paul Tagliabue, would have handled the situation far differently, applying pragmatism and candor while also, if needed, striking a deal. On Tuesday, the former Commissioner addressed the issue during an event at the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

“They’ve been criticized for not being on societal issues,” Tagliabue said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Now they are being criticized for being on social issues — and it’s issues they know about. They know what is going on in their communities, in their families. Listen to what they have to say.”

But Tagliabue also believes that the protests should not continue indefinitely.

“You’ve made your point,” Tagliabue, who served as Commissioner from 1990 through 2006, said. “Move on with actions. Actions speak louder than words. I think [the players] understand they have protested, the public has heard them.”

Despite the criticism of the things currently done, or not done, to solve the problem by Goodell, a source with knowledge of the situation recently told PFT that the league and the players are “close” to negotiating a social justice platform that, ideally, will replace protests during the anthem. While those who have been angered by the protests may react negatively to anything related to this issue (even if it ends the protests), a conclusive end to the protests — and an end to the issue as a news item — remains in the best long-term interests of the league and its players.

23 responses to “Tagliabue on player protests: “You’ve made your point. Move on with actions.”

  4. Exactly! Please bring back this wise man to be commissioner! It was the heyday of the league after he took over from Rozelle.

    He is transparent, honorable, fair and consistent with integrity.

    All things Goodell is not.

    For all you Millennials who support fantasy football like a robot and have no idea who Tagliabue is, this is Paul Tagliabue, a guy who was on the ball for years, but not willing to cheat for the owners, so they replaced him with a commissioner who was willing to collect millions to help some owners cheat other teams, coaches and players.

    Enjoy your first introduction to Tags.

    Goodell must go.

  8. Don’t care about Taglibue or Goddell either way, but there’s an NFLPA here that Taglibue doesn’t have to deal with but Goddell does. It’s not that cut and dry in Goddells defense, to have to navigate some on the nuances, whereas Taglibue can pop on the radio and give his opinion.

    Taglibue also didn’t have to deal with social media snowflakes and general scrutiny on social media to navigate and be mindful of when making statements and decisions. He basically also hand picked and groomed Goddells for the job…it’s just a different more sensitive world in dealing with some of this stuff that Taglibue had to do.

  9. I support the protests. I also support Tagliabue’s message. I support the military. I support the police. I support 1st Amendment rights.

  10. The owners do NOT appear to want a “commish” with integrity & fairness. It appears they want a liar, no integrity, and is on a power hungry vendetta. Tags is walking a fine line on what he can say or not, but bet on him being appalled at the implosion under ole Rog!! And all most commenters can talk about is how they hate Jerry Jones, when he is their best chance at taking down old Rog. Makes zero sense to me……..

  12. I hink what he means is for the players to replace doing things that are nothing more than gestures while on field to doing real work in their communities when off field. He has a point because there is a big difference between just complaining and actually doing something. I know a lot of folks think they are a warrior for complaining a lot but really they are nothing more than ineffective noise. (not just these players, the guy does nothing more than make noise on social media is in the same category)

  13. In one offhand remark at an unrelated event, Tagliabue shows more leadership, understanding, and pragmatism than everything Goodell has demonstrated in his entire run as commissioner.

    Why does anyone think Goodell is good at his job, again?

  19. They should follow the Browns idea and give anyone with something to say in a video prior to the game, let them speak their mind on the issue instead of protesting . They get their message out without the negativity !!!

  20. Well to Goodell’s defense, if he would’ve said the same, players and others would criticize Goodell for just trying to get them to stop protesting and not the message that they need to start doing something, which I totally agree with. Some players are already doing great things in their community like raising money for research, schools, etc., but if they’re kneeling then they should focus on that subject a little more.

  22. “Tags was a much better commish than Goodell has ever been.”

    What Tags leaves in the toilet after his morning sit down would be a better commissioner than corrupt Goodell.

