Tagliabue on player protests: “You’ve made your point. Move on with actions.”

Getty Images

Regarding the anthem controversy, a fairly common criticism of Commissioner Roger Goodell has emerged. Without the ability to impose discipline on players who are choosing not to stand for the anthem, Goodell doesn’t know how to solve the problem.

Coupled with a habit of being more reactive than proactive, a small problem became a big problem that still lingers.

Some have suggested that Goodell’s predecessor, Paul Tagliabue, would have handled the situation far differently, applying pragmatism and candor while also, if needed, striking a deal. On Tuesday, the former Commissioner addressed the issue during an event at the University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

“They’ve been criticized for not being on societal issues,” Tagliabue said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Now they are being criticized for being on social issues — and it’s issues they know about. They know what is going on in their communities, in their families. Listen to what they have to say.”

But Tagliabue also believes that the protests should not continue indefinitely.

“You’ve made your point,” Tagliabue, who served as Commissioner from 1990 through 2006, said. “Move on with actions. Actions speak louder than words. I think [the players] understand they have protested, the public has heard them.”

Despite the criticism of the things currently done, or not done, to solve the problem by Goodell, a source with knowledge of the situation recently told PFT that the league and the players are “close” to negotiating a social justice platform that, ideally, will replace protests during the anthem. While those who have been angered by the protests may react negatively to anything related to this issue (even if it ends the protests), a conclusive end to the protests — and an end to the issue as a news item — remains in the best long-term interests of the league and its players.