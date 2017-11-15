Tamba Hali misses practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Tamba Hali made his season debut in the Chiefs’ last game, but despite coming off a bye, the Chiefs outside linebacker missed practice Wednesday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was asked whether Hali’s absence was a setback or part of scheduled maintenance.

“A little bit of each,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “His knee swelled up a little bit. But kind of anticipated that. That’s what it’s done over the last few years, so we’re just backing up on it and letting it calm down. Then we’ll go from there.”

Hali has battled balky knees for three seasons. He missed all of training camp because of sore knees but continued to work out and returned for the Chiefs’ 28-17 loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 5.

Hali played 23 of 67 snaps against the Cowboys. He made one tackle.