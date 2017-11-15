Titans don’t issue any injury designations for Thursday night

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said that quarterback Marcus Mariota hurt his ankle and shoulder during last Sunday’s victory over the Bengals, but that Mariota was expected to be ready to go for Thursday’s game against the Steelers.

Mariota proved his coach correct. He was listed as limited by the ankle in the team’s estimation of what would have happened at a Monday practice, but practiced in full the last two days and avoided an injury designation for Thursday’s game. That’s something he has in common with everyone else on the 53-man roster.

The Titans only listed two other players on their injury reports this week and neither tight end Delanie Walker (wrist) nor left guard Quinton Spain (toe) got designations either.

Spain missed the last two games, so the lack of a spot on the final injury report suggests that the Titans will have their starting offensive line back together.